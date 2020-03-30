9,711 Shares in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 978,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 98,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $24.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

