Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Investec lowered Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,189.90 ($28.81).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,194 ($28.86) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,164.28. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

