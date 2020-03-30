Ag Growth International Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.09. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.69%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

