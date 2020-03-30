Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE:AEM opened at C$54.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$86.39.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.50, for a total transaction of C$241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at C$4,680,109. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,452,779.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532 and have sold 57,052 shares valued at $4,527,305.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

