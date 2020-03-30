Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIMT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

