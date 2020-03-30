Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $93.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.88 million to $96.00 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $467.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $883.95 million, with estimates ranging from $741.07 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $115,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

