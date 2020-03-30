Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

