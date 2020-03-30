American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $218.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

