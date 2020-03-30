Analysts Expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $643.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.80 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $473.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $10,152,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $471.43 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $608.48 and a 200-day moving average of $586.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.