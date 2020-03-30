Analysts Issue Forecasts for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIS opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.99. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,794,525. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050 over the last ninety days.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

