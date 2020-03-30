Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIS. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.99. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,291.25. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050 over the last 90 days.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.