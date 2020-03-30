Analysts Set Expectations for Syneos Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNH. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

