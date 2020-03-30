Analyzing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 3.53 -$420,000.00 $0.54 37.74 Saratoga Investment $47.71 million 2.88 $18.51 million $2.63 4.67

Saratoga Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 68.38% 9.77% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AssetMark Financial and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Saratoga Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.07%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 108.84%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

