Analyzing Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and LDK Solar (NASDAQ:LDKYQ)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nlight has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -7.29% -3.94% -3.42% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nlight and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 2.45 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -47.00 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nlight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nlight and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nlight currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Nlight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Summary

Nlight beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

