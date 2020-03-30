AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $192.43 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

