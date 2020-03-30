AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.