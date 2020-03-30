Archer Investment Corp Buys New Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOV opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.78%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

