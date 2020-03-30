Archer Investment Corp Makes New $34,000 Investment in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 173.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

