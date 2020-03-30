Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ABF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,660.45 ($35.00).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,240.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,394.69.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

