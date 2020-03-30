AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

