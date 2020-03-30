Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 5,853 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $96.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

