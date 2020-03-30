Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.87 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.