Axa Purchases 2,800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Axa boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

