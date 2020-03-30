Axa Sells 111,635 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111,635 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $120.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.