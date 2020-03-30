Axa Sells 736 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $184.57 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

