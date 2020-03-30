Axa Trims Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Axa trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.