Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE KTB opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

