Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $449.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

