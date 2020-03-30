Bank of America Corp DE Buys 32,315 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

