Bank of America Corp DE Buys 72,380 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.75% of Omnicell worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,894.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,580 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,019 shares of company stock worth $3,468,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.