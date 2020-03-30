Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.