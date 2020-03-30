Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.43 Million Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ASGN were worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN opened at $33.67 on Monday. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

