Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.