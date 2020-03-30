Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

ENS stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

