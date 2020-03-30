Bank of America Corp DE Sells 60,637 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.72% of 2U worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 847,722 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,220,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 148,477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 371,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,273,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.32. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

