Bank of America Corp DE Sells 819,556 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Infosys worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.