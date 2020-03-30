Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

