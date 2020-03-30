Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

