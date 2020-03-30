Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 172,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,992.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

