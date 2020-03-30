Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of NorthWestern worth $53,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

