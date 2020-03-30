Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Penumbra worth $53,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Penumbra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.29.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.75. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

