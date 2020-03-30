Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.84% of LTC Properties worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.38. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

