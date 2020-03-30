Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,372 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Rayonier worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rayonier by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $5,581,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

