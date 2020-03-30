Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $50,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,950,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 920,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,236,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

