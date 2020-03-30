Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 96,330 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Union Bankshares worth $50,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

