Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,885,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,755 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $389,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

