Barclays Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $209.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.85.

NYSE V opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

