Barclays Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $74.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.82.

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

