Barclays Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.75 ($27.62).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.39. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

