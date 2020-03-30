BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605,794 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of BCE worth $217,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

